2 in custody after overnight Rochester homicide witnessed by police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was killed, another was seriously injured and two people are in custody after an early-morning shooting in downtown Rochester.

Police said an on-duty officer witnessed the shooting at around 2:30 a.m. on the corner of 1st Ave. SW and 3rd St. SW.

"The officer ran after one of the shooters and apprehended him following a brief foot chase. Officers apprehended a second shooter a short time later. There are no other suspects," police said.

A 28-year-old male died at the scene and a second 28-year-old male was taken to St. Marys with life-threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting this weekend in Rochester. Another happened Friday night where a person was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police told KIMT on Sunday morning that the two shootings do not appear to be related.