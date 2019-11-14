2 shot in Rochester during early-morning gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that involved two victims.
Police were called at 4:10 a.m. after two males were shot in the leg in the parking lot in the 3900 block of 18th Ave. NW.
The two males are expected to be OK.
Rochester police and the K9 unit were on the scene.
Authorities said it appears the victims and the shooter knew each other.
No arrests have been made.
