Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2 shot in Rochester during early-morning gunfire Full Story

2 shot in Rochester during early-morning gunfire

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that involved two victims.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 6:16 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 6:24 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that involved two victims.

Police were called at 4:10 a.m. after two males were shot in the leg in the parking lot in the 3900 block of 18th Ave. NW.

The two males are expected to be OK.

Rochester police and the K9 unit were on the scene.

Authorities said it appears the victims and the shooter knew each other.

No arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Here comes the sun
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2 shot early Thursday morning in Rochester

Image

SAW: Stewartville

Image

Osage moves on to semifinals

Image

Roch Firefighters sell shirts for charity

Image

Impeachment hearings: Day one

Image

Saving Pete's Kitchen

Image

Practicing creativity in One Discovery Square

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Sibley Elementary in Albert Lea

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/13

Image

Don't pull over to use your phone

Community Events