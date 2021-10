DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A collision at an intersection in Dodge County resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at Highway 57 and County Rd. 24 in Milton Township at 7:44 on Wednesday morning.

The crash resulted in both drivers, Jordan Healey, 34, of Pine Island, and Vlad Popescu, 30, of Rochester, being taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.