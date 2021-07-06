2-hour standoff at Austin hotel results in two people being arrested

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people are in custody and two were hospitalized after a two-hour standoff early Sunday morning.

Austin police responded at 4:18 a.m. to a room at a hotel after a report of a weapon-involved assault.

Multiple subjects were in the room when police arrived. A perimeter was set up and police contacted the subjects inside via phone.

One of the victims was able to leave the room safely before a crisis negotiator aided in the situation.

"Over the course of approximately 2 hours, he was able to negotiate the safe surrender of everyone in the room. An Austin Police Detective was called in to assist with the investigation. Two male suspects were taken into custody and are currently being held in the Mower County Jail pending formal charges," police said.