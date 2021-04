MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing Thursday night in Mason City.

Police said it happened at 6:26 p.m. at 15th St. and N. Pennsylvania Ave. and began over a dispute over property.

The two people injured- one adult and one juvenile - were from Mason City.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. No arrests have been made.

Both victims suffered serious injuries.

The stabbing is not related to a homicide investigation that is ongoing, police said.