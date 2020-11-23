2 hospitalized after separate 1-vehicle crashes in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized over the weekend in separate one-vehicle accidents.

The first one happened Saturday in the 56000 block of College View Rd. E in Marion Township.

Authorities said Christine Hettig, 53, of Eyota, was driving when she had a medical event and drove into the ditch. The vehicle hit an embankment, went airborne and landed on a pole. She suffered minor injuries.

The second happened Sunday near Highway 30 and County Rd. 1 in Pleasant Grove township when a male, 22-year-old Chong Yang, of Waterloo, fell asleep while driving.

Yang's vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for minor injuries. He was cited for failing to drive with due care.