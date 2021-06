ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized after a house fire late Tuesday night.

The fire happened at 514 Minnesota Ave. and was reported at 11:38 p.m. Fire officials said nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The home suffered significant fire, heat and smoke damage.

The two residents, who were able to leave the property under their own power, were taken to Mayo Clinic for medical conditions aggravated by the fire.