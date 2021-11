DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday after a one-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a vehicle was westbound near 635th St. when it collided with the median wall.

The driver, Amino Osman, a 44-year-old female from Rochester, and Halimo Nuur, a 70-year-old female from Rochester, were both taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.