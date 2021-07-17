2 hospitalized, 1 facing charges after Cerro Gordo Co. crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A vehicle accident Friday night resulted in two people being taken to the hospital and charges against a 20-year-old man.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a collision happened at 9:23 a.m. at 265th St. and Vine Ave.

Deputies said Kade Hambly, 20, of Mason City, entered the road from the north and didn’t stop at the stop sign. His truck collided with a vehicle driven by Eppie Joe Scott Johnson, 27, of Rock Falls. A passenger in that vehicle, 24-year-old Shaylin Mcroberts, suffered minor injuries. Johnson and Mcroberts were taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

Hambly is facing charges of OWI-second offense, driving while revoked and failure to yield the right of way.