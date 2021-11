MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities in Mason City responded to a pair of reported gas leaks Tuesday morning at around the same time.

One was reported at about 9 a.m. after a backhoe clipped a line in the 200 block of 8th St. SE.

Another was reported a short time later in the 1400 block of N. Jefferson Ave. when a gas line was struck.

No residents were evacuated but traffic was blocked off.