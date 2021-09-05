2 from Mason City killed in Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and two others were injured Saturday during a collision in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol said Chris Andersen, 77, of Mason City, and Anita Andersen, 76, of Mason City, were killed in the crash.

Casey Lindahl, 28, of Charles City, and a 3-year-old child were both injured. The Iowa State Patrol said their lives were saved by wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened at 2:09 p.m. at Underwood Ave. and 140th St. near Colwell.

Authorities said a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Lindahl crossed the centerline and struck the Andersen vehicle.