2 from Albert Lea injured in SE Minnesota crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. - Two Albert Lea residents were hospitalized Sunday after a crash involving a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Kent and Marilyn Rahn suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said the two were in a 2018 Honda CRV that crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Mack semi driven by Seth Betz, 19, of Lanesboro.
Betz was not injured.
The crash happened on Highway 16 in Houston Township.
