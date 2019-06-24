Clear

2 former NE Iowa hospital officials accused of theft linked to trips

Jun 24, 2019

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Two former hospital officials in northeast Iowa are accused of taking personal trips on hospital time and seeking expense reimbursement from the hospital.

Delaware County court records say 61-year-old Lon Butikofer and 53-year-old Mike Briggs are charged with theft. Butikofer was chief executive officer of Regional Medical Center in Manchester. The Telegraph Herald reports that Briggs was the hospital's system fund and development director.

Butikofer's attorney, Mark Liabo, said Monday that his client would plead not guilty. Butikofer's accused of stealing nearly $257,000 from January 2009 through March 15, 2017, by failing to properly record the personal trips as vacation or paid time off and by seeking reimbursement for the expenses.

The court records don't list an attorney for Briggs. He's also accused of stealing more than $23,000 for failing to properly record personal trips as vacation or paid time off and by seeking reimbursement for expenses.

