ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two females who ordered food from Victoria's Restaurant allegedly stole the tip jar that contained around $300.

Police said it happened at the 7 1st Ave. SW location on Jan. 2 between 6:50 and 7:15 p.m.

The person taking the order had to go back into the kitchen to ring in the order due to there being so many substitutions.

Just before the females paid for their food, one of them grabbed the tips and took off.

No arrests have been made.