CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A traffic stop Sunday night on Interstate-35 resulted in two people being arrested for felony drug crimes.

Jordyn Odagwe, 23, and Michael Akinleye, 26, both of Minnesota, are being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of failing to affix a tax stamp and intent to deliver marijuana.

The two were stopped for speeding and the vehicle emitted the odor of marijuana. Inside the vehicle, more than 180 grams (nearly half a pound) of marijuana were located.