2 facing felony burglary, drug charges in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - Two people are facing burglary charges after allegedly trashing a house and drinking the beer that was in the fridge.

Emily Loken, 26, of Whittemore, and Andrew Zeitler, 31, of Britt, are each facing third-degree burglary charges related to a Dec. 24 incident.

According to court documents, the two were told to leave an apartment in the 400 block of East 6th St. in Kanawha a day prior to the alleged crime by law enforcement. A day later, authorities were called.

“The homeowner walked through the house and stated it had been trashed and they drank all his beer that was in the fridge,” court documents state.

The two are also facing drug charges after methamphetamine was allegedly found inside the apartment.