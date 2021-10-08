2 facing charges after fight Thursday morning in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fight by the water on Silverlake Dr. resulted in two arrests on Thursday morning.

Police said there was a report of two males fighting by the water involving one having a metal pipe.

A third person saw the fight and broke it up by stomping on both the victim and the suspect.

The suspect, Daniel Hillman, 20, of Rochester, was arrested while the third person involved, a 39-year-old from Rochester, is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

The fight stemmed from the victim calling the suspect a derogatory name, police said.