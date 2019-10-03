Clear

2 facing charges after Olmsted County pursuit ends with gunpoint arrests

A pursuit that involved a vehicle going into a ditch to avoid stop sticks led to felony fleeing in a motor vehicle charges against two individuals after they were held at gunpoint.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A pursuit that involved a vehicle going into a ditch to avoid stop sticks led to felony fleeing in a motor vehicle charges against two individuals after they were held at gunpoint.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it began 1:40 a.m. when a deputy approached a red Chevy Impala in the 300 block of 5th St. NW in Oronoco.

Authorities said a passenger, 21-year-old James Kenyon, of Lanesboro, told the driver, 26-year-old Natasha Johnson, to take off when the deputy returned to the car.

On Highway 52, the car went into the ditch to avoid the spikes before Rochester police were able to successfully throw spikes at the intersection of 50th Ave. and Valley High Rd.

Eventually, a deputy used a PIT maneuver and the vehicle came to a stop near 7th St. and the West Frontage Rd.

Everyone - there was a third passenger in the backseat who wasn’t charged - was ordered out of the car at gunpoint at 2:30 a.m.
Johnson and Kenyon are facing fleeing in a motor vehicle charge with more charges possible.

Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
