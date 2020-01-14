Clear
2 cited in Mason City after failing alcohol-compliance check

Mason City police said two businesses - Yesway, 1920 S. Federal Ave., and Kwik Star, 1520 S. Federal Ave., failed checks over the weekend.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two employees were cited after failing an alcohol-compliance check.

As a result, two individuals were cited (Kylie Frazier, 19, and Michelle Dunn, 53).

Six other businesses passed the check.

