2 cited in Mason City after failing alcohol-compliance check

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two employees were cited after failing an alcohol-compliance check.
Mason City police said two businesses - Yesway, 1920 S. Federal Ave., and Kwik Star, 1520 S. Federal Ave., failed checks over the weekend.
As a result, two individuals were cited (Kylie Frazier, 19, and Michelle Dunn, 53).
Six other businesses passed the check.
