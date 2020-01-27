2 charged after meth, marijuana and ammunition found during Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A simple traffic stop yielded two arrests Friday that led to multiple charges against Rochester men.
Police stopped a vehicle due to not using a turn signal at 12:17 a.m. Friday at Northern Hills Dr.
The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Flores, smelled of marijuana, and the passenger, 35-year-old Jerry Montanez-Figueroa, were detained while officers searched the car.
Inside, the following was found: 58 grams of methamphetamine, 48 grams of marijuana, two 40-caliber bullets and four shotgun shells, two stolen license plates, a check belonging to someone else and a digital scale.
Flores is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree driving after revocation, driving with no insurance and improper lane change.
Montanez-Figueroa is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and ammunition.
