2 boys charged in fatal Minnesota carjacking attempt

The younger boy says Markey was shot because he laughed at the two.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 8:09 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two teenage boys have been charged in juvenile court in a fatal carjacking attempt in Hennepin County.

Prosecutors say the 15- and 16-year-old boys, armed with pistols, approached 39-year-old Steven Markey who was sitting in his parked car in northeast Minneapolis last Tuesday.

Court documents say the boys ordered Markey out of the vehicle. The older boy told investigators he believed Markey was reaching for a gun, so he shot him. The younger boy says Markey was shot because he laughed at the two. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a juvenile petition says both boys admitted firing their guns. Markey tried to drive off, but crashed his car about a block away.

The petition says the boys later stole an SUV in St. Louis Park and burglarized two cellphone stores later that night.

