MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail are accused of breaking into multiple car washes in north Iowa and Minnesota.
Danielle Minea and Kyle Kuchenmeister, both of Rochester, were booked into the jail Tuesday on charges of felony ongoing criminal conduct, criminal mischief and theft.
The two damaged and stole from car washes in Mason City, Clear Lake and Hampton in August and September of 2019, according to court documents.
Authorities said Minea was the lookout for the incidents while Kuchenmeister used burglary tools to gain access to coin boxes before stealing money.
“Minea was aware of the crimes occurring and planned them with Kuchenmeister,” documents state.
The two have several similar charges in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Related Content
- 2 from Rochester booked into Cerro Gordo Co. Jail for alleged car wash burglary string
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Two-car accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Trials set for rural Cerro Gordo County burglary
- Cerro Gordo Co. man facing 1st-degree burglary, domestic abuse charges
- Court docs: Two arrested in Cerro Gordo County burglary scheme
- 2nd person charged in connection to alleged Cerro Gordo Co. storage unit burglaries
- Judge rules against former Cerro Gordo County jail inmate
- Accused fake drug dealer jailed in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County woman sentenced for jail contraband