2 from Rochester booked into Cerro Gordo Co. Jail for alleged car wash burglary string

Kyle Kuchenmeister (left) and Danielle Minea

The two damaged and stole from car washes in Mason City, Clear Lake and Hampton in August and September of 2019, according to court documents.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 10:27 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail are accused of breaking into multiple car washes in north Iowa and Minnesota.

Danielle Minea and Kyle Kuchenmeister, both of Rochester, were booked into the jail Tuesday on charges of felony ongoing criminal conduct, criminal mischief and theft.

Authorities said Minea was the lookout for the incidents while Kuchenmeister used burglary tools to gain access to coin boxes before stealing money.

“Minea was aware of the crimes occurring and planned them with Kuchenmeister,” documents state.

The two have several similar charges in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Community Events