$2 billion bonding bill fails in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A $2 billion bonding measure failed in the DFL-controlled Minnesota House after Republicans said the bill was too massive to pass while the state is dealing with money woes due to the coronavirus.
The long-mired public construction borrowing bill needed to meet a three-fifths margin required to pass bonding legislation that authorizes long-term debt. Saturday's vote was 75-58 in favor, or six votes shy.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she was disappointed in the outcome but added that “a lot can happen on the last Sunday,” which is the deadline for 2020 session. Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said the bill creates “a disservice to Minnesotans.”
