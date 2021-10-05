2 arrested in the span of an hour for felony drug charges at Freeborn County's Harmony Park

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Two people are facing felony charges in separate cases in the span of about an hour stemming from arrests early Sunday at Harmony Park.

The first happened at 2:04 a.m. when deputies saw a female holding a Ziploc bag and a small digital scale. When the deputy walked from the back of the woman, he saw her scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.

The woman, identified as Adrienne Smith, 27 of Lakewood, Colorado, was taken into custody and is facing a second-degree possession of cocaine charge.

Authorities said the large bag of cocaine weighed over 28 grams.

The second arrest occurred in the same park at 3:01 a.m. when the same deputies spotted a man smoking marijuana.

The man, identified as Jaden Gardner, 19, of Iowa, was located with a small baggie which later tested positive for marijuana. Authorities said he physically resisted arrest and attempted to bite a deputy on the wrist.

He's facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and obstructing the legal process.