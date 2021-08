OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people have been charged in the case of a stolen welding machine in May.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the power welder was stolen off the back of a truck on May 12 in the 2700 block of Highway 63 N.

It was later recovered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Justin Johnson, 31, of Medford, and Falconer Bellefy, 26, of Owatonna, are theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with motor vehicle charges.