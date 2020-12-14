2 arrested in connection to string of armed robberies throughout Mower Co.

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are saying armed robberies around Mower County now appear to be related and two men are now in custody.

The Austin Police Department and the Mower County Sheriff's Office were notified of a robbery Friday at the Freeborn County Co-op in Lyle.

The report stated two men entered the co-op and brandished a knife, which matches the description of previous armed robberies around the county in the days prior.

The Lyle co-op robbery occurred two days after a robbery in Adams on Dec. 9 at Corky's Shell Station.

A vehicle description was given following the Adams robbery, and after the Lyle robbery a vehicle matching the description was tracked arriving into Austin and two males were inside.

The occupants, Toby James Gogolewski, 19, of Lyle, and Nathaniel Gerome Davenport Jr., 18, of Austin, matched the description of the robbery suspects and were taken into custody.

Charges are pending against both men.