2 arrested in connection to 13-month burglary investigation in Kossuth County

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 13-month investigation has resulted in felony charges against two men allegedly involved in a large Kossuth County burglary.

The sheriff’s office along with the Division of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Weston Martinson, of Buffalo Center, and 24-year-old Gabriel Quisling, of Spirit Lake.

Each are facing charges of first-degree theft (exceeding $10,000 in value) and felony burglary.

Authorities said the two burglarized a home in January in rural Bancroft and stole a large safe containing a large amount of cash, jewelry, collector coins and personal papers and documents.

Evidence was found in surrounding counties and into Minnesota.