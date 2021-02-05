2 arrested in Rochester shooting that left man in critical condition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people have been arrested in connection to this week’s shooting in Rochester that left a male in critical condition.

Police said Friday that a 17-year-old male and Joshua Villasor, 19, have been arrested and are facing charges of first- and second-degree assault and failing to render aid to a shooting victim.

The 17-year-old arrested was the second person who was shot and taken back to his mother’s house. Villasor was the driver who dropped him off, police said.

The 17-year-old was meeting up with the 19-year-old victim to sell him a handgun.

The victim got into a vehicle with the suspects and an altercation took place. The victim was shot numerous times.

The two suspects then forced the victim out of the vehicle before driving off.

More arrests are possible, police said, and the victim’s condition is slowly improving.