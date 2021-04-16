2 arrested in Rochester after report of man waving a gun out a car window

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as a report of a man waving a gun out a car window resulted in two people being arrested.

Police said a caller reported a passenger waving a handgun out a car window Thursday night near the Essex Park Apartments.



Devontae Wilson Devontae Wilson

An officer drove past the vehicle and noticed a rear passenger trying to hide. A traffic stop was completed at a gas station parking lot and two handguns - one of which was stolen - were located.

Jeremy Hatchett (DOB 1999) and Devontae Wilson (DOB 1997) were both arrested. They are facing charges of possession of a firearm and possession of stolen items.