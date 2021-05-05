2 arrested in Rochester after more than half a pound of cocaine found in search

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than half a pound of cocaine was found and two people are facing charges after a search warrant was executed.

The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed the search warrant last week at 4988 Castleview Dr. NW.

A search turned up 276.8 grams (around .6 pounds) and $2,000 in cash.

Loc Truong, 38, and Susan Douangmichit, 38, were both arrested and are facing first-degree charges for sales and possession. Police said both are involved in the trafficking of cocaine.