OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people, including a woman who had multiple warrants, have been arrested after a report of storage unit thefts.

Shannon Deheve, 40, and Ashley Stapleton, 37, were arrested after a report of a burglary Tuesday at CubeSmart Self Storage.

Two units were broken into before the manager saw the suspects again on Wednesday..

Deheve is facing a second-degree burglary charge.