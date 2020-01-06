2 arrested in NE Iowa after car does donut, almost strikes cruiser before woman flees

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were arrested after a vehicle did a donut in the roadway and nearly struck a squad car before a person bailed out of the vehicle and was found hiding under a deck.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Dale Smerud, 55, of Decorah, and Tauren Goss, 37, of Calmar, are facing charges after an incident early Saturday morning.
Authorities said the vehicle went through a flashing red light before it did a donut and attempted to flee deputies.
The vehicle then headed down a dead-end alley and Goss attempted to flee the scene.
She was found hiding under the deck of a residence and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (third-offense, meth and marijuana), unlawful possession of prescription drugs, interference with official acts and open container.
Smerud is facing charges of OWI (meth/drug-impaired), possession of a controlled substance (third offense), failure to obey a traffic control device, driving while suspended and reckless driving.
