Police: Dice game preceded Rochester homicide; 2nd victim remains in critical condition

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people are facing second-degree murder charges and a second victim in a weekend homicide remains in critical condition, police said Monday.

Rochester police said Monday that Derrick Days, 28, of South St. Paul, and Nautica Cox, 22, of Robbinsdale, are both being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The name of the victim killed is expected to be released today. Police said the second victim remains in critical but stable condition.

The situation began early Sunday morning when a physical altercation occurred following a dice game. That’s when two people began shooting. An officer nearby witnessed the shooting and Cox was arrested a short time later.

Days was taken into custody during a traffic stop after he was witnessed leaving an apartment in southeast Rochester.

One gun believed to be involved in the homicide has been recovered while a second gun has not been found.

Police said two search warrants were executed at separate apartments this weekend.

The shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the corner of 1st Ave. SW and 3rd St. SW.