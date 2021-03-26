Police: 2 arrested for robbing a Rochester Walmart employee

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a Walmart employee.

Police said it was reported at Walmart North at 5:21 p.m. when a 17-year-old male who collects carts from the parking lot was assaulted and robbed by a group of people.

The victim suffered minor injuries on his arms and knees. He said he was getting the carts when the group shoved him down, took his iPhone, wallet and shoes off his feet.

Officers were able to get a license plate number and located the vehicle in the 1800 block of 25th St. NW.

Isaiah Chhin, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested. Police said it appears the victim and the suspects are familiar with each other.