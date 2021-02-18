2 arrested for multiple crimes in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Two people are facing multiple charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle circling around the small town of Carpenter before it was located in St. Ansgar.

Tomi Clarke, 48, of Cedar Rapids, and Michael Dolezal, 48, of Cedar Rapids, are both being held in the Mitchell County Jail.

A citizen reported the vehicle had been circling around town for a couple of hours before a truck matching the description was located in St. Ansgar early Thursday morning.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Dolezal allegedly locked the keys in the truck in an attempt to not allow the search.

The vehicle was towed to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office where the following items were located:

Gloves and masks

Multiple crowbars with paint transfer

Drug paraphernalia

A 9-inch bowie knife

Numerous burglary tools.

Clarks is facing charges of driving while suspended, carrying weapons, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.

Dolezal is facing charges of felony drug possession, possession of burglary tools, carrying weapons, interference with officials acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.