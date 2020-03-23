2 arrested for allegedly stealing $17K worth of items from Newman Catholic school

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing Newman Catholic school last week.
Eric Francis, 49, and Nathaniel Pope, 37, are facing multiple charges, including burglary, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
According to court documents, the men entered an unoccupied structure when it was closed to the public and deprived the owner of $17,000 worth of equipment, including projectors, tools and whiteboards.
The men allegedly broke a window to gain access.
