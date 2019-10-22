OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third in connection to an alleged robbery and burglary.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1300 1st Ave. SW in Oronoco on Monday afternoon and located a 21-year-old male who was assaulted inside and outside of his home.
The victim said three people entered the home without permission and stole marijuana and a PS4 (worth $500).
Some of the incident was captured on video, and two people were subsequently arrested.
Matthew Riley, 19, of Pine Island, and Richard Virden, 19, are facing charges of aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary.
Authorities said neither suspect has provided information on the third suspect.
Related Content
- 2 arrested, 3rd person sought in alleged Olmsted County robbery/burglary
- Suspect sought in Olmsted County burglary
- Residential burglary being investigated in Olmsted County
- Residential burglary investigation underway in Olmsted County
- Second sentence in violent Olmsted County robbery
- Burglary suspect sought in northeast Iowa
- 2 robbery suspects sought in Rochester
- Armed robbery suspect sought in southern Minnesota
- Suspects sought after armed robbery in Worth County
- Burglary investigation underway in Olmsted Co.