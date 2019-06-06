Two arrested in Osage drug investigation

OSAGE, Iowa - A man and woman are now facing felony drug charges in connection with an investigation that resulted in four other arrests over Memorial Day weekend.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says William Clayton, 54, of Osage surrendered. He's being charged with felony 3rd or subsequent possession of a controlled substance and 1st offense operating while intoxicated. He has since posted bond and was released from jail. A court date is pending.

Lena Cordes, 22, of Osage was arrested. She's facing a felony count of 3rd or subsequent possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office says the charges are related to the arrests of four people on Memorial Day.

The Osage Police Department and Mitchell County Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.