Clear

2 airlifted in Mitchell Co. after early-morning snowmobile crash

Two people were life-flighted early Sunday morning after a snowmobile crash.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Dec 22, 2019 7:43 AM

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were life-flighted early Sunday morning after a snowmobile crash.

The Iowa State Patrol said Damian Lapoint, 26, of Northwood, and Briar Buechelle, 20, of Northwood, were both injured when a snowmobile ran into a creek bank and both occupants were ejected.

Authorities said the accident occurred in the 4300 block of Dogwood Ave. at 12:16 a.m.

Both subjects were airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Mitchell County EMS, St. Ansgar Fire and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 2

Image

Hoops highlights from the SEC Showcase

Image

Car enthusiasts collect toys

Image

Crystal Lake Fire Department visit residents

Image

Local wrestlers win big in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament

Image

Cory Booker returns to North Iowa

Image

Lourdes girls fall at home to Eagan

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 1

Image

Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Community Events