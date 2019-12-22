MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were life-flighted early Sunday morning after a snowmobile crash.
The Iowa State Patrol said Damian Lapoint, 26, of Northwood, and Briar Buechelle, 20, of Northwood, were both injured when a snowmobile ran into a creek bank and both occupants were ejected.
Authorities said the accident occurred in the 4300 block of Dogwood Ave. at 12:16 a.m.
Both subjects were airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Mitchell County EMS, St. Ansgar Fire and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department.
Related Content
- 2 airlifted in Mitchell Co. after early-morning snowmobile crash
- Firefighter dies in Rice County snowmobile crash
- 12-year-old killed in Minnesota snowmobile crash
- Charge filed in deadly Mitchell County crash
- Plea deal in fatal Mitchell County crash
- Probation in fatal Mitchell County crash
- Snowmobile death in NW Iowa
- Minnesota snowmobile trails are closed
- Milford man dies in snowmobile crash in northwestern Iowa
- Murder charge in snowmobile crash that killed boy
Scroll for more content...