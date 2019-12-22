2 airlifted in Mitchell Co. after early-morning snowmobile crash

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were life-flighted early Sunday morning after a snowmobile crash.

The Iowa State Patrol said Damian Lapoint, 26, of Northwood, and Briar Buechelle, 20, of Northwood, were both injured when a snowmobile ran into a creek bank and both occupants were ejected.

Authorities said the accident occurred in the 4300 block of Dogwood Ave. at 12:16 a.m.

Both subjects were airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Mitchell County EMS, St. Ansgar Fire and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department.