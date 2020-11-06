2 Wisconsin officers shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police say two officers were shot and wounded in Wisconsin by a man wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota.

In Wisconsin, Delafield police say the two officers confronted a man early Friday suspected of a hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.

Chief Erik Kehl says the officers' wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. Police in North Dakota say they were notified Friday morning that the shooting in Delafield involved 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, a man wanted in their city for attempted murder.

He remains at large.