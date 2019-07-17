2 Rochester teens arrested after allegedly fighting with police

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two police officers suffered minor injuries after dealing with two uncooperative teens.
Police said at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of 20th St. SE for a traffic violation.
The driver, 18-year-old Davante Williams, of Rochester, began arguing with police and started fighting with officers.
Police said that’s when two employees came out of a Subway on S. Broadway and one of them, a 17-year-old girlfriend of the suspect, started yelling and fighting with police.
She was arrested and is facing an obstruction charge, while Williams was arrested and is facing charges of obstruction, failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.
