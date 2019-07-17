Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Excessive Heat Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

2 Rochester teens arrested after allegedly fighting with police

Two police officers suffered minor injuries after dealing with two uncooperative teens.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:12 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two police officers suffered minor injuries after dealing with two uncooperative teens.

Police said at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of 20th St. SE for a traffic violation.

The driver, 18-year-old Davante Williams, of Rochester, began arguing with police and started fighting with officers.

Police said that’s when two employees came out of a Subway on S. Broadway and one of them, a 17-year-old girlfriend of the suspect, started yelling and fighting with police.

She was arrested and is facing an obstruction charge, while Williams was arrested and is facing charges of obstruction, failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking Dangerous Storms & Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Locals work through brutal heat

Image

Olmsted county looks for help with 2020 census

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Potentially dangerous storms & heat on the way

Image

Preston honoring veterans by proclaiming the city as "Purple Heart City"

Image

Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

Image

Updating a deadly North Iowa intersection

Image

North Iowa baseball district scores

Image

Long-term impacts of flooding

Image

Massive locomotive on display in Mason City

Image

Charles City defeats Mason City; advances to state softball tournament

Community Events