2 Rochester men facing felony drug charges after search warrant executed

Edward Gildersleve

A search warrant in northwest Rochester resulted in felony charges for two men.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 1:39 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A search warrant in northwest Rochester resulted in felony charges for two men.
Edward Gildersleve, 27, of Rochester, and Abdi Abdullahi, 26, of Rochester, were arrested on felony drug charges following the search Wednesday at 2109 18 ½ Ave. NW. Both men are facing third- and fifth-degree possession of controlled substances charges. Gildersleve is also facing a fourth-degree possession charge. He was found with 2.96 grams of cocaine in his underwear along with tramadol pills.

