2 Minnesotans win $1 million each in New Year's Day lottery

It was a lucky New Year's Day for two Minnesota residents who each won $1 million in the state's Millionaire Raffle.
The Star Tribune reports Minnesota lottery players have been on a lucky streak lately.
In all, five players have won prizes of $1 million or more in the past three weeks.
Five other players also won $100,000 in the state's Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 1.
