2 Minnesota wrestlers released without charges

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:23 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct have been released from jail without charges.

The Hennepin County attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday that an investigation of Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez continues, but "no charges can be brought at this time." The office faced a noon deadline for a charging decision.

Martinez and Steveson, one of the nation's top heavyweights and an aspiring Olympian, were arrested over the weekend in an alleged incident early Saturday. A police report gave almost no details of the allegations.

Steveson's attorney, Christa Groshek, said Monday that Steveson was shocked by his arrest and cooperated with police. It isn't clear whether Martinez has an attorney, and possible relatives haven't returned messages left by The Associated Press.

