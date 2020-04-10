Clear
2 Minnesota companies sue, work blocked due to COVID-19

The companies argue Mayor Mike Elliott wrongly postponed their projects because of a family’s concern that construction dust could harm their children who have asthma and add to their concerns about contracting COVID-19.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two construction companies are suing the city of Brooklyn Center after their projects were suspended over concerns about the coronavirus.

In their lawsuit, S.R. Weidema, Inc., of Maple Grove, and R.L. Larson Excavating, Inc., of St. Cloud, say that together they will lose nearly half a million dollars each week that work is delayed.

The Star Tribune reports the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court this week says other construction projects in the city were allowed to continue under state and federal guidelines.

Elliott said in a written statement that his duty was to “protect the health and safety of our citizens” using emergency powers available to the city.

