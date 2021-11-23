Clear
2 Iowa teens charged with teacher's murder seek lower bond

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, are accused of killing their high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in Fairfield.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 5:21 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2021 5:22 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail.

But prosecutors asked bond be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.

Her body was found Nov. 2 in a park. Goodale's lawyer Nicole Jensen says $1 million bond is so excessive it amounts to pretrial detention without bond.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown says the brutal nature of the crime justifies it. Judge Joel Yates says he will file his decision next week.

