2 Iowa counties pass 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolutions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials have voted to declare two Iowa counties as Second Amendment sanctuaries where any laws hindering gun rights cannot be enforced.

The counties joining similar efforts across the country and coming even as Iowa has significantly loosened firearms regulations. Republican supervisors in Jasper County unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday and Republican supervisors in Hardin County did the same Wednesday.

They're the first Iowa counties to implement such measures.

Elsewhere in the U.S., at least 1,200 local governments have declared themselves sanctuaries insulated from state and federal gun laws since 2018. An ordinance passed in Columbia County, Oregon, last year is the first to face a legal challenge over whether it can be enforced.