2 GOP women join race to unseat Democratic Rep. Angie Craig

Angie Craig

The 2nd District includes southern Twin Cities suburbs and part of rural southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Two Republican women have joined the race for the 2nd District congressional seat held by freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.

Erika Cashin, of Apple Valley, is 24-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

She's currently a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve. Regina Barr, of Inver Grove Heights, served one term in the Minnesota House.

The small business owner was elected in 2016 but lost to a Democratic challenger in 2018. Two other Republican candidates joined the race to challenge Craig earlier.

