1st coronavirus death reported in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in Cerro Gordo County said Thursday a death has been associated with the coronavirus.

It's the first death in the county related to the virus.

The person was an adult between 41-60 years old.

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual’s loved ones,” said Brian Hanft, the Director of CG Public Health. “The health department and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”