1st Iowa AP prep football poll released

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses won-loss record, and total points at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts

1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 1-0 90

2. West Des Moines Valley (2) 1-0 82

3. Ankeny (4) 1-0 80

4. Southeast Polk 1-0 69

5. Cedar Falls 1-0 55

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 41

7. Urbandale 1-0 34

8. Iowa City West 1-0 27

9. Waukee 0-1 20

10. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 11. Dubuque Hempstead 6. Pleasant Valley 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3. Des Moines Lincoln 3. Bettendorf 2. Indianola 2. Ankeny Centennial 1. Sioux City East 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 1-0 93

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 1-0 64

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 1-0 61

4. Harlan 1-0 60

(tie) Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1-0 60

6. Washington (1) 1-0 45

7. Manchester West Delaware 2-0 44

8. Eldridge North Scott 1-0 34

9. Pella 0-1 24

10. Davenport Assumption 1-0 19

Others receiving votes: Carlisle 15. Glenwood 11. Grinnell 9. Des Moines Hoover 5. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Mason City 3.

Class 2A

Record Pts

1. Monroe PCM (6) 1-0 93

2. Williamsburg (2) 1-0 77

3. Clear Lake 1-0 73

4. Inwood West Lyon (2) 1-0 67

5. Solon 0-1 29

(tie) Waukon 0-1 29

7. West Liberty 1-0 18

(tie) Central Lyon-GLR 1-0 18

(tie) Greene County 1-0 18

10. Orange City Unity Christian 1-0 17

Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16. Independence 15. Sioux Center 15. 14, Spirit Lake 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 6. Mount Vernon 6. New Hampton 6. Tama South Tama 6. State Center West Marshall 3. Algona 3. Maquoketa 2.

Class 1A

Record Pts

1. O-A BCIG (9) 1-0 97

2. South Central Calhoun 1-0 79

3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0 71

(tie) Van Meter (1) 1-0 71

5. West Branch 1-0 59

6. Underwood 1-0 54

7. Hawarden West Sioux 1-0 39

8. Sigourney-Keota 1-0 27

9. Panora Panorama 0-1 12

10. Mount Ayr 1-0 10

Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Treynor 6. Truro Interstate 35 4. Durant 4. Wilton 3. Hull Western Christian 2. 16, Emmetsburg 2. Le Grand East Marshall 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg 1. Pleasantville 1.

Class A

Record Pts

1. Grundy Center (4) 1-0 90

2. St. Ansgar (4) 1-0 88

3. Iowa City Regina (2) 0-1 65

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0 56

5. Calmar South Winneshiek 1-0 45

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 1-0 40

7. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0 38

8. Lisbon 1-0 32

9. Lake Mills 1-0 19

10. Britt West Hancock 0-1 17

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs St. Albert 11. Logan-Magnolia 9. Lynnville-Sully 7. Earlham 6. Bellevue 6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Neola Tri-Center 5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4. Waterloo Columbus 4, Mason City Newman 2. Southwest Valley 1. Akron-Westfield 1. Alburnett 1. Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 1-0 99

2. Audubon (1) 1-0 83

3. Anita CAM 1-0 71

4. Remsen Saint Mary's 1-0 69

5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-0 59

6. Newell-Fonda 1-0 37

7. Montezuma 1-0 24

8. Easton Valley 1-0 22

9. Springville 1-0 19

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 18

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10. Wayland WACO 10. New London 7. Harris-Lake Park 4. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Marengo Iowa Valley 3. North English English Valleys 3. Riceville 2. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Ackley AGWSR 1. Coon Rapids-Bayard 1. Janesville 1. Kingsley-Pierson 1.